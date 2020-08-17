Corey Taylor has almost walked away from Slipknot in the past, and now he has revealed that he’ll quit the band when the time is right.

Off the back of the release of his recent solo album, which Taylor has called “one of the best things I’ve ever written,” the Slipknot frontman told SiriusXM (via MetalSucks) that he’ll know when to end the band.

He was chatting with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion when he was asked about the future of the band. Taylor put any fans who are currently worried at easy, saying he’s “still as into extreme music as I’ve always been.

“That’s just a side of me that I’ve always been into. It’s never hard enough; it’s never crazy enough. And sometimes the band has to calm me down when it comes to the stuff that I write.

Taylor continued to talk about his motivations behind keeping Slipknot going, and described what it would take to get him to call it a day.

“I’ve always said that the second that I’m doing this for reasons other than my absolute passion for doing it, as soon as that changes, that’s when I’ll know,” he said.

“And that’s honestly why I’ve always followed my passions and followed my interests, and I’ve never allowed myself to do anything for money, for a cheap pop, cheap fame — I’ve never done any of that.

“I’m not gonna say I’m proud of it, because that’s just who I am.”

In the end, he revealed he knows he might just come to an age where it makes sense to not be a part of Slipknot anymore.

“For me, I think I’ll have the honesty to know and hopefully the courage to do it, because sometimes it’s scary.”

Recently, Taylor dropped some news about his other band, Stone Sour. The band is sadly on indefinite hiatus, he revealed.

“I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now,” Taylor said.

