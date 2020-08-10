Corey Taylor may have delighted fans with his debut solo project CMFT, but unfortunately he’s got some bad news for fans of his band, Stone Sour.

Speaking on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast, the vocalist revealed that they would be taking a break as he wanted to focus on his solo projects, as well as continue working on music with Slipknot.

“I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now,” Taylor said. “We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That’s the way it is.”

And if Slipknot fans are concerned about the future of the ‘Psychosocial’ rockers, fear not – as Taylor says they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“Slipknot obviously is always gonna be the big dog, which is fine,” he assured. “Once everything kinda comes back to life, I’ll be wrapping that up tour-wise but then after that I’m definitely hitting the road with the solo band to take this around the world and really show the world that other side of me.”

Earlier this week, Corey spoke Finland’s KaaosTV about what drove him to make the solo album, saying that “a solo album is something that I honestly hadn’t even really thought about doing until it kept coming up in interviews and stuff.”

“The more people kept asking me about it, the more I wondered ‘If I did a solo album, what would it sound like?’ And that’s when I kind of realised, ‘Man, I’ve got all of these songs that I’ve written over the years that don’t fit with anything that I’ve ever done.’ They were just good songs but certainly didn’t sound like Slipknot, didn’t fit with Stone Sour. And I was like, ‘This is what it would sound like.'”

Corey Taylor will debut his new solo album CMFT on Friday, October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.

Check out ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ by Corey Taylor: