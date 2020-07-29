Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor has offered fans their first, lengthy glimpse of his forthcoming debut solo single ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’.

The track is set to be unveiled later this week, alongside another solo song ‘Black Eyes Blue’ — both set to feature on Taylor’s as-yet-untitled solo record. ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ will feature rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

During an appearance on the Knotfest podcast back in June, Taylor revealed that his debut record is “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” Taylor said. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.”

He continued, “I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it’s really good — it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

Taylor is yet to reveal when us devoted maggots can expect to hear the record, though he has let slipped how many songs it will feature.

“Thirteen. We did thirteen originals,” Taylor confirmed. “We recorded seven covers, and then we did six acoustic versions of the originals that we put together. Or [maybe] it’s five. I can never keep that straight. Maybe it’s six [covers] and six [acoustic versions] — I can’t remember.

“All the songs are things that I’ve written over the years but they didn’t really fit with either band,” He continued. “So it’s stuff that I’ve just kind of been sitting on. And I realised — I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, ‘Geez, I’ve got all these songs.’”

Check out the teaser trailer for ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ by Corey Taylor: