Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor reckons he caught COVID from a “selfish” fan at one of his solo shows.

Earlier this month, Corey Taylor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to cancel a scheduled appearance at the Astronomicon convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I hope everybody is well. I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend, and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry,” Taylor wrote in an announcement shared to his social media.

“I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Taylor recently sat down for a conversation with Billy D, where he revealed that he believes he caught COVID from an attendee at one of his gigs.

“It’s crazy, man. I try to keep my mask up the entire time,” Taylor said. “You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they’re masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that.

“And sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that. I think that’s what happened to me – somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere in the interview, he delved into how his recent bout of COVID impacted recording new music for Slipknot, “I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week. I got screwed, man,” he said. “I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.

“I actually like this one better than the last one. I loved the last one. It’s really good. There’s some darker, heavier shit on it.

“There are some tunes that are actually really outside the realm of what we’ve done before. And there’s some fucking savage heavy shit, which I’m really stoked on. So it’s gonna be rad.”

You can watch the interview in full below.