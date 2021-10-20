Game-maker Blizzard has removed George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher’s name from his World of Warcraft non-playable character over homophobic comments that Cannibal Corpse frontman made in 2007.

The character, dubbed Gorge the Corpesgrinder, was first introduced to the World of Warcraft universe after Fisher waxed lyrical about his love for the game in interviews.

Last month, several World of Warcraft fans began campaigning for the removal of Gorge the Corpesgringer, on account of previous homophobic and ableist remarks Fisher made during a 2007 interview. The comments were initially aired during the 2011 BlizzCon event, hosted by WOW developer Blizzard Entertainment, back in 2011.

During the interview, the Cannibal Corpse frontman dubbed “the alliance” the “homo-alliance,” calling players that chose to play as part of the alliance “cocksuckers.”

Following the event, Blizzard’s then-president and co-founder, Michael Morhaime, issued an apology. Though the decision to change Gorge the Corpsegrinder’s name has only just been confirmed. You can watch footage from Blizzcon below.

“So when is Blizzard going to remove Gorge the Corpsegrinder, character named after prominent Horde player who threw homophobic ableist slurs and death threats to Alliance/Night Elf players on the BlizzCon stage?” one user wrote on Twitter.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

So when is Blizzard going to remove Gorge the Corpsegrinder, character named after prominent Horde player who threw homophobic ableist slurs and death threats to Alliance/Night Elf players on the BlizzCon stage? — 🌸 🍑 Drekky Drimm 🍑 🌸 officially homeless (@drekkydrimm) September 19, 2021

Gorge the Corpsegrinder’s name has since been changed to Annihilator Grek’lor.

The name change comes amid surmounting harassment and discrimination claims against Blizzard Entertainment and Activism.

In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing Last month filed a gender-based discrimination, inequality, and harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging the company had a “frat boy culture” that included excessive drinking and sexual harassment.