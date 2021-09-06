Founding Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes has labelled Kourtney Kardashian a “poser” for wearing one of the band’s shirts.

ICYMI, Kardashian was recently snapped wearing a Cannibal Corpse ‘Eaten Back to Life’ long sleeve shirt while out with her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend Travis Barker.

In response, Barnes, who was a member of the band from 1988 until 1995, reshared the photo of Kardashian and Barker on his Twitter with the caption “Posers”.

While it’s entirely possible that she is genuinely a fan of death metal groups, it’s not the first time a Kardashian has been called out over sporting band merch.

Back in 2016, Metallica’s James Hetfield reacted to a photo of Kim Kardashian in Metallica t-shirt by comparing it to “Kanye West in drag.”

It’s obviously a little large for her…there’s more skin showing that I would let my daughter do. If she was around before ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and bought that shirt, I’d be pretty impressed,” he told Buzzfeed.

Meanwhile, Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo told Revolver that it “doesn’t bug [him]” when celebrities rock band shirts.

“It’s not that I think about it, but I see where you’re coming from, growing up in the scene, and what it means to show your support for the band, to wear their shirt around and stuff,” he said.

When asked what he thought about Kim Kardashian wearing a Morbid Angel shirt, Anselmo added: “I love it. I don’t really know who she is – I heard the name. But anyone wearing a Morbid Angel shirt’s OK with me.”

For more on this topic, head to the Metal Observer.

Check out former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes’ reaction to Kourtney Kardashian wearing their band merch: