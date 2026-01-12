Counting Crows have added yet another show to their upcoming tour of Australia.

The US legends will perform headline shows throughout Australia and New Zealand in March and April, as well as at Bluesfest 2026, for ‘The Complete Sweets!’ tour, marking more than three decades of the band’s soulful, storytelling brand of rock.

On Monday (January 12th), Counting Crows confirmed a third Sydney show due to overwhelming demand, which is set for Monday, April 6th, at Enmore Theatre.

Tickets for the new date go on sale from 11am on Friday, January 16th.

Counting Crows first rose to prominence in 1993 with multi-platinum breakout album August and Everything After. Since then, the band have released seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide in the process.

They’ve also earned a major reputation as one of the world’s best live touring rock bands, boding well for Aussie and Kiwi fans thinking of attending their upcoming tour.

Away from the album front, Counting Crows famously recorded “Accidentally in Love” for hit animated film Shrek 2, with the song earning them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Oscars, in addition to a Golden Globe nomination (Best Original Song) and a Grammy nomination (Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media).

In 2021, Counting Crows ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists 25th-anniversary chart.

More tour info at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Counting Crows 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Monday, March 23rd (SOLD OUT)

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, March 24th (NEW SHOW)

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Friday, March 27th

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 29th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, March 30th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 1st (SOLD OUT)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 2nd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, April 6th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW