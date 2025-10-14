Counting Crows will head back to Australia and New Zealand early next year for ‘The Complete Sweets!’ Tour, marking more than three decades of the band’s soulful, storytelling brand of rock.
The tour kicks off in Auckland at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on March 23rd, before heading to Adelaide’s Festival Theatre on March 27th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 29th, and wrapping up at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 1st.
General tickets go on sale Monday, October 20th at 11am local. Pre-sales for Mastercard cardholders, One NZ customers, and My Live Nation members begin from October 16th.
More info at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.
The Complete Sweets! Tour Australia & New Zealand 2026
Tickets on Sale Monday, October 20th at 11am
Mastercard Pre-sale: Thursday, October 16th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am
One Nz Pre-sale: Thursday, October 16th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am
Live Nation Pre-sale: Friday, October 17th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am
All Times Local.
Monday, March 23rd
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland
Friday, March 27th
Festival Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday, March 29th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday, April 1st
Palais Theatre, Melbourne