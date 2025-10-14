Counting Crows will head back to Australia and New Zealand early next year for ‘The Complete Sweets!’ Tour, marking more than three decades of the band’s soulful, storytelling brand of rock.

The tour kicks off in Auckland at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on March 23rd, before heading to Adelaide’s Festival Theatre on March 27th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 29th, and wrapping up at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 1st.

General tickets go on sale Monday, October 20th at 11am local. Pre-sales for Mastercard cardholders, One NZ customers, and My Live Nation members begin from October 16th.

More info at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

The Complete Sweets! Tour Australia & New Zealand 2026

Tickets on Sale Monday, October 20th at 11am

Mastercard Pre-sale: Thursday, October 16th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am

One Nz Pre-sale: Thursday, October 16th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am

Live Nation Pre-sale: Friday, October 17th, 10am – Monday, October 20th, 10am

All Times Local.

Monday, March 23rd

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Friday, March 27th

Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, March 29th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, April 1st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne