When ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio died suddenly in September, he didn’t have a will in place to divide his modest estate.

Coolio’s former manager Jarez Posey has begun the process of having the late Gangsta’s Paradise rapper’s estate appraised, legal documents obtained by The Blast confirm.

According to the petition, the value of Coolio’s estate is believed to be over $300,000, which appears to include “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

His seven adult children are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

Coolio died after appearing to suffer a cardiac arrest at the home of a friend. Sources later told TMZ that friends believed his longtime struggle with asthma could have contributed to his death.

CNN reported at the time that emergency services were called around 4pm PST, and when first responders arrived they found Coolio unresponsive on the bathroom floor and performed “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes,” according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott.

The rapper was declared deceased just before 5pm, and was cremated in a private ceremony, which was so private “it even froze out some friends who had known him for decades,” per the Daily Mail.

The publication also claimed the late singer’s ashes would be preserved in necklaces and distributed amongst his 10 children, as well as other family members.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, achieved mainstream success as a solo artist in the 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief, Gangsta’s Paradise, and My Soul.

One of his last-known interviews took place in an airport lounge after the host of Crypto Island pod spotted the rapper sitting by a gate in New York’s JFK airport.

Coolio told host PJ Vogt he was “heavily invested” in the metaverse. “I have a nice swath of land in the metaverse and barring the internet crashing or somebody dropping an EMP (electomagnetic pulse) on the whole world and there being no power, this would be a good deal,” he said, before sharing his thoughts on climate change: “I’m not so much worried about it. By the time it gets to be a serious problem I’ll be long dead.”