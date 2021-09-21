Courtney Barnett has acknowledged similarities between her most recent music video and a video by Melbourne band Quivers.

The renowned singer-songwriter released a video for her single ‘Before You Gotta Go’ last week, the clip racking up over 100,000 views since then. Earlier today though, Barnett took to social media to commendably point out the striking similarities between her video and the video for Quivers’ ‘You’re Not Always On My Mind’.

Both videos see the respective musicians – Barnett and Sam Nicholson – out in nature, recording audio samples of the world around them. Intriguingly, Barnett’s song also contained the line ‘You’re always on my mind’, one word removed from Quivers’ song title.

The Quivers video came out a year-and-a-half ago and both were shot on Woiwurrung and Boon Wurrung country (Melbourne); additionally, Quivers’ clip was also filmed on the island of Toarra-Marra-Monah off the east coast of Tasmania, while some of Barnett’s was filmed on unneeded Indigenous land in New Zealand. The clips had different directors, Nina Renee helming Quivers’ video and Claudia Sangiorgi handling Barnett’s video.

Check out ‘Before You Gotta Go’ by Courtney Barnett: