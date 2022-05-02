A fellow gym-goer asked Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante whether she knew three songs by Every Time I Die. Spiritbox opened one of their shows.

How many times have you experienced this? You’re going about your day, probably making progress towards your fitness goals in the gym, wearing your favourite band t-shirt… when someone comes and asks you whether you know the band.

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante went through the same thing, only much worse. You see, LaPlante was peacefully working out at the gym in an Every Time I Die t-shirt, when a metalhead came up to her and asked her to – get this – “name three songs” by the band.

LaPlante and her band, Spiritbox, opened one of Every Time I Die’s shows.

LaPlante took to Twitter to share the encounter.

“I am wearing my tie-dye ETID shirt at the gym right now and the guy next to me asked me if I know the band so I’ve said ‘no’ and he is now explaining the band to me. Imagine going up to someone and opening by asking if they know what the thing is on the shirt they are wearing.” she wrote.

I don’t really think about talking about this stuff a lot because I’m not really into engaging on the internet as much these days but sometime I’ll have to tell you all the wild things men say to me. Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — courtney laplante™️ (@corklezlaplante) May 1, 2022

“I don’t really think about talking about this stuff a lot because I’m not really into engaging on the internet as much these days but sometime I’ll have to tell you all the wild things men say to me,” she added.

While LaPlante only termed the story as an amusing encounter, she did note how people often felt entitled to gate-keep certain communities by questioning fans on their knowledge.

“I think it’s cool when people ask me about bands when they see my shirt. But this guy didn’t do that he started with, ‘Do you know the band on the shirt you’re wearing?’ Hahah this kind of stuff happens a lot, but this was very funny so I thought I would share.” she added, before telling said fan to ‘rack your weights when you’re done freak’.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Circle With Me’ by Spiritbox: