Courtney Love has taken to Instagram to share a wistfully horny video of a Nirvana performance, where Kurt Cobain famously announced that she was “the best fuck.”

The footage was taken from Nirvana’s 1991 performance on English TV program, The Word. Before launching into a scorching rendition of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Cobain took a moment to praise Love and her fuck style: “I just want everyone in this room to know that Courtney Love, the lead singer of the sensational pop group Hole, is the best fuck in the world.”

Love reminisced that she heard about Cobain’s comments moments before alighting the stage for a performance in Germany. “Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle,” she wrote. “Sort of embarrassed and sort of not.”

The post was sparked by Miley Cyrus’ recent cover of Hole’s Live Through This anthem, ‘Doll Parts’. Elsewhere in the caption, Courtney Love recalled that she wrote the track — inspired by her relationship with Kurt Cobain — in 20 minutes in a bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in Sharpie as I ran out of paper,” she remembered. “People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later, at the Virgin megastore in Boston.

“It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls. It was my way of saying ‘You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.’”

“Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did,” she wrote. “Anyway, I married that guy.”