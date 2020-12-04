Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Miley Cyrus has shared yet another cover of a rock classic, ‘Doll Parts’, while appearing on The Howard Stern Show.

Miley Cyrus and rock covers, truly the greatest love story of 2020. Seriously, she just can’t be stopped. She’s already put her own spin on iconic songs by Pearl Jam, The Cranberries, The Cure, and The Cardigans. As if this is all not enough, Cyrus is also supposedly planning an entire album of Metallica covers. You’ve got to hand it to her, that’s a brave move.

Now her latest is a cover of one of Hole’s finest and biggest hits, ‘Doll Parts’. As per Billboard, Cyrus was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show promoting her new album Plastic Hearts when she performed the 90’s classic.

“No one’s heard me do it, I’d never heard me do it until yesterday,” Cyrus said when asked about the track. Stern introduced the song as “one of his favourite songs Courtney Love did.

Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett were some of the rock royalty to feature on her new album. It would have been an almighty long shot but imagine if Cyrus had somehow convinced Courtney Love to guest. What a chaotic collaboration that would have been.

While talking with Stern, Cyrus also discussed digital technology and her dating history in the time of coronavirus.

“This time has been really interesting and challenging for any sort of dating or meeting people,” she revealed. “I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID.”

She continued: “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f—ed up.”

Other bombshells dropped in the interview included her opinion on her ‘Prisoner’ collaborator Dua Lipa (“she’s super f—ing hot”) and alcohol (“it just makes me not reach my full potential which is unacceptable to me”).

Check out Miley Cyrus cover ‘Doll Parts’: