2020 has been an unpredictable moment in every which way, and it keeps churning out the surprises. Suffolk extreme metal heroes Cradle of Filth have announced that they have put on their tea sommelier hats, and are set to release their own bespoke range of Satanic teas. They’ve also got a new album on the brew.

“If anything this weird space of time known as ‘lockdown’ has taught us, is that literally everything can be mollified with a really good cup of tea,” the band shared in a statement.

“And having been provided with some fine tasting Satanic TEAs for the recording of the latest Cradle of Filth album (already on the boil and ready to pour later this year) from production company Pitch Black North, an idea was TEAsed into our collective skulls that a collaboration should be afoot.”

Cradle of Filth are set to unveil two brand teas, “one for the uplift, one for the wind-down.⁣”

The witching brews are based on two songs from the band’s expansive catalogue. “These expertly crafted beverages are not only bursting with maleficent flavour,” they shared. “But they also swim abrim with genuine witchcraft, having been brewed under all the right stars.⁣”

The Dark Blood tea — drawn from the band’s 1999 From the Cradle to Enslave cut ‘Of Dark Blood and Fucking’ — is their truly haunting take on your staple English Breakfast. “Proper English Black Tea,” shares frontman Dani Filth.

Whilst Sweetest Malifica — taken from the track of the same name from 2008’s Godspeed on the Devil’s Thunder — is a fruitier blueberry and vanilla blend.

“So, put the heavy kettle on, put some Heavy Metal on and start conversing with your inner TEAmons,” the band shared.

“Steeped in Filth.⁣⁣”

You can purchase an unholy brew for yourself here.

Check out ‘Of Dark Blood and Fucking’ by Cradle of Filth: