If there’s any pair of Crocs that you should have gotten your hands on this year, it’s G Flip’s collaborative pair.

And if anything’s become certain in 2021, it’s that they’re an absolutely acceptable form of footwear for multiple occasions.

It should come as no surprise that they’re a huge fan of the rubber clogs themselves and the collab actually came about by G Flip continually professing her love for them on Instagram.

“Ive been a major fan of Crocs for some time now,” they said.

“I’ve have been sliding into Crocs DM’s for the last three years asking them to love me, and my persistence has finally paid off!”

This year marks the artists second time collaborating with the brand and it’s safe to say that the collaboration is highly anticipated, as their first drop sold out in less than one hour, as reported by Frooty.

Their first pair was tie-dye inspired and this second pair is more of a monochromatic inspired colourway.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On releasing this round of clogs, G Flip says that they’ve had the design in their head ever since they first started wearing them.

G Flip said, “Crocs and I have had an incredible journey together so far and now it continues with another G Flip x Crocs collaboration.”

“I’ve had this design in my head ever since I started wearing Crocs so it’s a dream come true to see it in real life. They’re comfy, they’re easy on the eyes and they make dreams come true; especially mine.”

Although the latest pair have now officially sold out for the second time around, here’s hoping for a third round. And in the mean time I guess we can listen to G Flip’s “Songs To Wear Crocs To” playlist.

For more on this topic, follow the Fashion & Beauty Observer.

Listen to the ‘Songs To Wear Crocs To’ playlist below: