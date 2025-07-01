Crossfaith and Knosis have parted ways with guitarist Daiki Koide following allegations he sent inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old fan.

The allegations first surfaced via Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke, who was touring with Crossfaith in Europe at the time. “One of the members tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl,” Radke said. “He’s 37 years old.”

“Once we found out, we tried to quietly kick them off and make sure they weren’t on any other festivals.”

While Radke didn’t name the musician, both Knosis and Crossfaith confirmed on Sunday that Koide would no longer perform with either band.

“We hereby express our deepest apologies to the minor who was subjected to inappropriate communication via direct messages from our former member Daiki, as well as to her family,” Crossfaith’s post reads.

“We deeply regret that this has resulted in confusion and a loss of trust. Furthermore, we offer our profound apologies for the considerable concern and inconvenience caused to all those involved and to our supporters, due to the delay in our response.

“We are fully committed to facing this issue with utmost sincerity and to moving forward with integrity.”

The post included alleged screenshots of a June 18 conversation between Daiki and the fan. According to Radke, the messages were discovered by the girl’s mother and shared with him on Instagram.

Crossfaith had previously referred to the allegations as “a serious matter that requires careful thought” and said the band was holding “internal discussions.” Koide was removed as a band member on June 28.

The band also cancelled all upcoming tour dates, with refunds to be issued at a later date.

Knosis also released a short statement, reading: “To our fans, Daiki will no longer perform as a guitarist of Knosis.”

Koide has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or his removal from the bands.