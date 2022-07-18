Genre-hopping innovators Crossfaith are coming to Australia from Japan for their first-ever headline tour in the country.

The five-piece will bring their ‘Atlas Of Faith’ world tour to the East Coast throughout October, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

General tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Thursday, July 21st (11am local time). The Live Nation presale runs from Wednesday, July 20th (10am local time) until Thursday, July 21st (10am local time).

Crossfaith will be accompanied on tour by special guests DREGG. Hailing from Melbourne, the five-piece have mixed metal, hardcore, and hip hop to excellent effect, always putting on a ferocious live set.

After acclaimed slots at festivals such as UNIFY and Soundwave, as well as supporting the likes of The Amity Affliction and In Hearts Wake, their own Australian headline tour is all that Crossfaith have left to complete here.

“The time has come to do it! This tour is a part of our 15th anniversary, so you guys can expect that we will play songs from our each record. Make sure you get your tickets and bring the MAYHEM! See you guys in da PIT!” the band says.

Since forming in 2006, Crossfaith have always uniquely done their own thing, creating a style of metalcore that incorporates expressive electronic and dubstep elements. Their live performances have also become renowned for their massive energy and intensity.

The group have released four studio albums, with the latest, 2018’s Ex Machina, reaching the Top 20 of the Japanese Albums Chart.

Crossfaith 2022 Australian Tour

with special guests DREGG

Friday, October 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 22nd

The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 23rd

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC