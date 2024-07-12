Due to phenomenal demand for tickets, Crowded House have added new shows to their Australian tour.

Crowded House recently announced a massive tour of Australia and New Zealand. The iconic pop-rock band will perform around the two countries this November and December, including shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

And after fans quickly sold out several of the initially announced tour dates, Crowded House have added a fourth Sydney show and a third Perth show to the tour (see full dates below).

Tickets to the new shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 17th at 1pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 16th at 1pm local time, while the Mastercard cardholders pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 17th at 12pm local time.

“So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced in the northern hemisphere for a few months,” says Neil Finn about the tour. “The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits. Sing it if you want to be a part of ‘Some Greater Plan’.”

Crowded House are touring in support of their forthcoming album Gravity Stairs, which came out at the end of May. The band’s previous album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting, reached #2 in both Australia and New Zealand.

It’s been a big year in 2024 for Finn and his bandmates so far.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Crowded House won the second-ever Rolling Stone Icon Award at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, following Tina Arena’s triumph last year.

Crowded House 2024 Australian & New Zealand Tour

One New Zealand pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Vodafone Australia pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Mastercard pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 29th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, May 30th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Saturday, November 9th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Tuesday, November 12th

Town Hall, Dunedin, NZ

Wednesday, November 13th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, November 19th

Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North, NZ

Wednesday, November 20th

Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga, NZ

Friday, November 22nd

GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton, NZ

Saturday, November 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, November 29th (SOLD OUT)

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Saturday, November 30th (SOLD OUT)

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Sunday, December 1st (NEW SHOW)

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Wednesday, December 4th (SOLD OUT)

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 5th (SOLD OUT)

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 7th (SOLD OUT)

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 8th (NEW SHOW)

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, December 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 13th

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, December 14th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD