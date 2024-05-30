Crowded House are the next Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars.

The evergreen rock band will grace the cover of the June-August issue, which hits newsstands in Australia and New Zealand from Monday, June 3rd.

The cover story lifts the lid on the band’s various iterations, and why, all these years later, with current members Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn, they’re still going strong.

And while Crowded House might look a little different these days, Neil Finn himself believes its current iteration is as good as it gets.

“Everyone in Crowded House shares the history, and that’s the great thing about this lineup. It’s different to what it was, but it’s got as much soul to my mind as any lineup we’ve had. And potentially it might be our greatest lineup, by whatever measure you use. It feels like we’ve got massive trust now.”

The multi-generational story includes unparalleled insights from Neil Finn’s son, Liam, who joined the band in 2020.

“Dad is always going to be working on songs, pushing himself to the edge of madness,” he said of his dad and bandmate. “He’s the hardest working person I know in the world. And for better or for worse, it just won’t stop.”

Band co-founder and bassist Nick Seymour was also heavily involved in the feature story coming to life – even lending his visual artist chops to the cover design. Seymour himself painted the band’s iconic name in sprawling red letters, which speaks to the band’s connection and craft.

Crowded House being unveiled as the next cover stars comes off the back of the band being recognised with the Rolling Stone Icon Award at the recent 2024 Shure Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards, highlights of which are also in the magazine.

In front of musicians, industry stalwarts and music fans, Finn told the crowd at the event: “Thank you Rolling Stone for making us into an icon. I’m not sure what that truly means, but I think it means you need to go to Mecca and buy some makeup, so I’ve done that. I’d like to thank all the band members of Crowded House, so I’m representing for them, they send their love. For everybody, thank you so much for honouring us in this fashion.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief, Poppy Reid, noted the impact Crowded House have had on so many people’s lives: “Rolling Stone has long been the kind of purveyor of culture that sits at the epicentre of music’s big moments. The excitement and undoubted cultural shift that comes with a new Crowded House album was always going to be something we wanted to be part of.

“For most of us, Crowded House has existed in the patchwork of our love for music since the very beginning. For some, it was the very first stitch. So to be part of a new Crowded House era, and to be invited into their private universe (pun intended), was a privilege.

“We got lucky with this cover story and shoot. Our Print Editor James Jennings was given unique access, and our Creative Director Katie Taylor and photographer visionary Giulia Giannini McGauran expertly tapped into the imaginations of the band to create a cover that does so much of the storytelling for us.”

In the jam-packed issue of the magazine, Rolling Stone AU/NZ also throws its weight behind the 25 artists from across Australia and Aotearoa who are set to shape the Future of Music. Exciting and innovative artists such as Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Peach PRC, lilbubblegum, grentperez, Royel Otis, and MAY-A feature on the list, which was compiled in conjunction with global Rolling Stone partners.

There’s also insights on the highs and lows experienced by Australian female soul performers, a sit down with Girl in Red after she toured with Taylor Swift, an exploration of why the business of Amy Winehouse is booming over a decade after her death, and the story of how First Nations supergroup 3% created one of the best albums of the year.