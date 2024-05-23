Crowded House have announced a massive tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Crowded House will perform around the two countries this November and December, including two shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 30th at 12pm local time. There are also several pre-sales taking place (see below).

“So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced in the northern hemisphere for a few months,” says Neil Finn. “The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits. Sing it if you want to be a part of ‘Some Greater Plan’.”

Crowded House are touring in support of their forthcoming album Gravity Stairs, set for release on Friday, May 31st. The title Gravity Stairs draws inspiration a heavy stone staircase at one of Finn’s favourite getaway spots.

“It’s a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality,” he explains. “Things are getting a little harder, and there’s more determination needed to get to the top, but there’s still the same compulsion to climb them.”

Crowded House’s most recent album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting, reached #2 in both Australia and New Zealand.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s been a big year in 2024 for Finn and his bandmates so far.

Crowded House won the second-ever Rolling Stone Icon Award at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, following Tina Arena’s triumph last year.

Crowded House’s Gravity Stairs is out Friday, May 31st (pre-save/pre-order here).

Crowded House 2024 Australian & New Zealand Tour

One New Zealand pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Vodafone Australia pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Mastercard pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 29th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, May 30th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Saturday, November 9th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Tuesday, November 12th

Town Hall, Dunedin, NZ

Wednesday, November 13th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, November 19th

Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North, NZ

Wednesday, November 20th

Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga, NZ

Friday, November 22nd

GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton, NZ

Saturday, November 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, November 29th

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Wednesday, December 4th

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 5th

Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, December 10th

Rod Laver Arrena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 13th

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, December 14th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD