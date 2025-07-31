After playing to packed arenas across the country last year, Crowded House are taking things down a notch in 2025… on purpose.

The beloved band will perform in a series of atmospheric venues around the country, offering fans a rare opportunity to see them up close and personal. “This is Crowded House as you’ve never seen them — up close, personal, and unforgettable,” the press release promises.

Presented by Live Nation and Triple M, the tour kicks off in Cairns on October 8th, before rolling through Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, and Hobart. It’s a tightly curated run of just seven dates around their Red Hot Summer Tour run, playing venues that put connection over capacity. Expect the hits, the harmonies, and the kind of moments that only happen when one of Australia’s most iconic bands plays to a roomful of true believers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm on Friday, August 8th, with a string of pre-sales beginning earlier that week, including an exclusive Private Universe Artist pre-sale from Tuesday, August 5th. Eligible CommBank Yello customers with a Mastercard will also have early access to tickets and preferred seating. Full ticketing details and VIP packages are available via livenation.com.au.

Crowded House have spent nearly four decades crafting one of the most beloved catalogues in Antipodean music. With over 15 million records sold worldwide, the band’s accolades include a Brit Award, 13 ARIA Awards, three Aotearoa Music Awards, and an MTV VMA. Their influence spans generations and continents, and their songs like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Something So Strong” have become modern standards.

Originally formed by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, Crowded House’s self-titled debut in 1986 launched them into the global spotlight. In 1996, they famously played to over 150,000 people on the steps of the Sydney Opera House before taking a lengthy hiatus. After Paul Hester’s passing, the band returned with Time on Earth (2007) and Intriguer (2010), and reprised their Sydney Opera House magic with four more shows.

In 2018, Finn joined Fleetwood Mac on their world tour, but Crowded House soon returned with a new lineup and new energy. Dreamers Are Waiting (2021) marked their first album in more than a decade, and this year’s Gravity Stairs followed with critical acclaim.

Whether you’ve seen them on the biggest stages or it’s your first time, these shows promise a fresh perspective on one of the country’s most enduring acts. With rooms that put fans within arm’s reach, it’s a chance to rediscover the music in a whole new light.

Crowded House ‘Pop Up Shows’ Australia Tour

Presented by Live Nation and Triple M

General public tickets on sale Friday, August 8th at 2pm

More info: livenation.com.au

Wednesday, October 8th

Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns

Thursday, October 9th

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Tuesday, October 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, October 22nd

State Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, October 29th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday, November 18th

The Green Room, Byron Bay

Wednesday, November 26th

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart