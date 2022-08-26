Crowded House have announced that they are postponing their North American tour due to a back injury accrued by drummer Elroy Finn.

The tour was set to kick off on September 2nd in Philadelphia and run through until October 3rd, finishing up in Vancouver, Canada.

Crowded House’s lead singer Neil Finn announced the sad news in a statement.

“Crowded House are disappointed to announce that we must postpone our upcoming North American tour. Our drummer Elroy is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it. We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time. The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority and we have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation,” he wrote.

The statement continued, “As I’m sure those who recently saw us play in Europe and U.K will attest, we have developed into a formidable live band over the past year and want to bring our fans in North America the show at full strength, which is what you deserve. We apologize to all those who bought tickets for this tour but we will be announcing a new schedule as soon as we can. -Neil Finn”

The notice of postponement informed ticketholders would be notified of the new concert dates soon.

“Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets and will receive information on new dates shortly. All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Further questions or concerns can be directed to original point of purchase,” the event company said.

The New Zealand band is still set to tour Australia in October and November 2022. Check out the tour dates and ticket information below.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Tour 2022

