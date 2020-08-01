Queensland’s Cub Sport earned their best ARIA chart showing to date with new album Like Nirvana, coming in at #2 behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

The album was scheduled for release on May 8th but was delayed until July 24th, released via Cub Sport Records/Believe. The album received positive reviews from critics and this chart placing is further vindication of Like Nirvana‘s popularity.

Another collection of soft and dreamy indie-pop from Tim Nelson’s band, this is their fourth LP and most successful one so far. Previous album, the self-titled Cub Sport, only reached #12 in the ARIA album charts.

The band also launched the new record with a socially-distanced event in their hometown of Brisbane last weekend. In an open letter to The Music, the band’s Tim Nelson said Like Nirvana is an uplifting release that doesn’t shy away from the shadows, “it embraces both the light and dark with warmth.”

Fellow Australians Lime Cordiale fall from fifth to thirteenth but surely this won’t bother the Sydney duo too much considering their second album 14 Steps to a Better You already reached #1 earlier in July.

Another new entry beats Cub Sport out to the top spot. Taylor Swift’s massive album Folklore entered at #1, and the American popstar also gains the #1 spot in the singles chart with her track ‘Cardigan’. Incredibly, it’s one of a huge 16 singles entering the charts for Swift, including ‘Exile’ and ‘The 1’ which came in at #3 and #4 respectively.

Last week’s #1 single, Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love’ falls just the one place to #2, while last week’s #1 album, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die falls three places to fourth.

Check out ‘Be Your Man’ by Cub Sport below: