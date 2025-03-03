Green Day’s planned outdoor concert on the Gold Coast isn’t the only major event that’s rocking South East Queensland this week.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecast to cross the Sunshine State’s coast in the days ahead, and threatens to rain on the Bay Area heroes’ parade.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool are booked to play CBUS Super Stadium on Wednesday, March 5th, in support of their latest album Saviors.

While state government officials have warned locals to prepare for the worst, clear their yards of potential projectiles, and get ready for a wild ride, Green Day fans have been urged to study the weather reports.

“Current forecasts suggest Cyclone Alfred will cause windy and rainy conditions for the Gold Coast in the coming days,” reads a statement from the venue’s operators, Stadiums Queensland. “We are monitoring the situation closely along with the tour promoters and will provide updates on our website as they become available.”

Concert goers “are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather and factor the conditions into their travel plans.”

Cyclones form over warm ocean waters and their path is difficult to predict, but their powers weaken dramatically once reaching land. That’s good news for folks who live in Brisbane, roughly 80km from the coast, though coastal dwellers face a wet and wild few days with Alfred.

On this latest lap Down Under, the Rock Hall-inducted band have played Dookie in full, in celebration of the classic album’s 30th anniversary, as well as American Idiot, which is celebrating its 20th year.

The setlist will include cuts from Saviors, their 14th studio album, which peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart last year, for their 12th top 10 album here. Three of those LPs led the national chart: Dookie (in 1994), American Idiot (2004), and Father Of All Motherfuckers (2020).

The Bay Area band was last booked to play Australia and New Zealand in 2020 for the four-date ‘Hella Mega Tour’, also featuring Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Local fans, however, might feel they’re unfairly cursed; that trek was cancelled due to the health crisis.

The Saviors tour is produced by Live Nation, and is their first visit to these parts since 2017, when Green Day supported the album Revolution Radio.

The Gold Coast is the final leg of a three-show run that started last Saturday, March 1st at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and moved to Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium tonight, March 3rd.