Green Day are returning to Australia to celebrate three of their albums, two classics and one new.

Green Day will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Gold Coast (see full dates below), accompanied by special guest AFI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at staggered times: Gold Coast from 12pm, Melbourne from 1pm, and Sydney from 2pm. A number of pre-sales will take place before the general sale, also at staggered times for the trio of cities (see full details below).

It’s not just a normal Green Day tour, with the pop-punk legends set to perform two of their most beloved albums, Dookie(1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety, with Dookie celebrating its 30th anniversary and American Idiotcelebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Their sets will also feature tracks from their new album Saviors, which arrived to mostly positive reviews from critics at the beginning of the year.

“The band’s 14th LP taps wide-ranging rock influences to deliver the kind of punk-rock satire they do so well,” wrote Rolling Stone.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash,” Green Day share.

Green Day 2025 Australian Tour

With special guest AFI

Presented by Live Nation & Triple M

Artist pre-sale begins Monday, September 16th (Gold Coast from 1pm, Melbourne from 2pm, Sydney from 3pm)

Vodafone & CommBank Mastercard pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 17th (Gold Coast from 10am, Melbourne from 11am, Sydney from 12pm)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, September 19th (Gold Coast from 11am, Melbourne from 12pm, Sydney from 1pm)

Westfield Reserved Tickets begins on Friday, September 20th (Gold Coast from 12pm, Melbourne from 1pm, Sydney from 2pm)

General sale begins Friday, September 20th (Gold Coast from 12pm, Melbourne from 1pm, Sydney from 2pm)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Saturday, March 1st

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 3rd

ENGIE Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 5th

Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD