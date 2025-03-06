Tropical Cyclone Alfred is wreaking havoc across Southeast Queensland, causing widespread disruptions. Along with a bunch of music shows, several sporting events, including AFL and NRL games, have also been cancelled, postponed or relocated.

Courteneers

The latest casualty of the cyclone is the Courteneers’ Brisbane show at The Tivoli on Saturday, March 8th, which has been cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred. A refund will be processed for ticket holders, and no action is required.

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots’ show at Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, March 7th has been cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred. Magdalena Bay’s show at the venue was also cancelled yesterday. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. No action is required.”

Alexisonfire and Underoath

Alexisonfire and Underoath, whose Brisbane gig was scheduled for Saturday, March 8th, has been canned. Fans are urged to hold onto their tickets while organisers explore alternative options. Updates will be provided on social media within the next 24 hours, and all ticket holders will be contacted directly.

Ziggy Alberts

Ziggy Alberts has also cancelled his weekend shows in Toowoomba and Kingscliff, though the Cairns show on Thursday, March 6th is still going ahead.

New Bloom Festival

The Brisbane leg of the New Bloom Festival on Saturday, March 8th has been called off due to the cyclone. However, the festival will still proceed in Sydney on Sunday, March 9th at Roundhouse, and in Melbourne on Monday, March 10th at The Timberyard.

In addition, Drain’s headline sideshow with One Step Closer on the Sunshine Coast on March 6th and Sweet Pill’s headline sideshow in Brisbane on March 7th are both cancelled. Ticket holders will be contacted directly for refunds.

A statement from the festival organisers reads: “The safety and well-being of all of our attendees, bands and staff are of utmost priority, and ticket holders will be contacted directly via Ticketmaster regarding the cancellation and refunds.

“We hope all of our Queensland and Northern NSW friends are able to stay safe, and we thank you for your understanding.”

Green Day

Tropical Cyclone Alfred also forced the cancellation of Green Day’s tour-closing concert on Wednesday night (March 5th) on the Gold Coast. A late-night message from the venue confirmed the news: “CBUS Super Stadium has been advised that the Green Day Saviors concert has been cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions forecast.”

The message continues: “we know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organisers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster on refunds.

Crowbar Brisbane

Brisbane’s Crowbar, formerly The Zoo, is closing its doors for two nights . “Due to extreme warnings and in the best interest of patrons we will be closed Thursday & Friday night. At this stage we hope to be able to open and host our events this weekend, however we will update you if that changes,” reads a statement. “Please stay safe out there!!!” Friday night’s performance by Chillinit and JJ4K will be rescheduled, according to operators of the beloved venue at 711 Ann Street, in the heart of the Fortitude Valley.

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

The Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on the Southbank is shuttered Thursday and Friday. “Due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre will be closed on Thursday, 6 March and Friday, 7 March,” reads a statement. The safety of our visitors, clients, and staff is our top priority and our next update will be provided Friday afternoon via our website and social media. Stay safe everyone!”

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

The city’s main arena, the 12,000 capacity Brisbane Entertainment Centre at Boondall, is closed until further notice. “Tropical Cyclone Alfred is threatening to produce significant rain, strong winds and flash flooding in our community,” reads a statement. “This weather is expected to continue over the coming days and as such the grounds of the Brisbane Entertainment Centre will be closed for public safety from 8:00pm Wednesday, 5 March 2025 until further notice.”