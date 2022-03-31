A trailer has been released for the upcoming Cypress Hill documentary, and the film is called exactly what you’d expect it to be called.

Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain is set to debut on Showtime on April 20th. Directed by Estevan Oriol, the film will follow the rise of the iconic West Coast hip hop group. Archival footage will be combined with new interviews with the likes of B-Real, Sen Dog, Eric Bobo, DJ Muggs, Fred Durst, and even Cheech and Chong.

The doc takes its name from arguably the group’s best-known song, 1993’s ‘Insane in the Brain’. The lead single from their second album Black Sunday, it reached number 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and topped the U.S. rap chart.

The official doc description describes it as “a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying hip hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: from cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of hip hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years.”

The group are indeed still going strong to this day. They released their 10th studio album, Back in Black, last month to positive reviews: “Back In Black marks a return to the L.A. group’s gangsta-rap roots, albeit from older, wiser, and more engaged artists,” The A.V. Club wrote. In a four star review, Kerrang! said “Back in Black is Cypress Hill taking stock of what they did for music, for weed lovers, their home city and, most importantly, for themselves.”

Catch the premiere of Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain on Showtime on April 20th.

Check out the trailer for Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain: