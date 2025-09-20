D4vd’s deluxe album has been indefinitely shelved and his remaining tour dates cancelled amid an ongoing investigation into the death of a missing teenager whose body was discovered in a Tesla registered to the singer.

The deluxe edition of his debut album, titled Withered: Marcescence, was scheduled for release today but failed to appear on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Interscope Records, D4vd’s label under Universal Music Group, reportedly suspended the album’s release and paused all promotional activities related to the artist.

The decision comes as authorities continue investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the boot of a Tesla registered to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. The vehicle was discovered at a Hollywood tow yard after reports of a foul smell, with medical examiners taking a week to identify the victim who had been missing for over a year.

D4vd’s remaining North American tour dates have been scrapped, including a scheduled performance in San Francisco and Saturday’s Los Angeles show. A planned event at the Grammy Museum set for September 24th was also cancelled, as well as his European run.

D4vd is still scheduled to tour Australia in December. Tone Deaf has reached out to promoters for comment.

The Queens-born artist was performing on tour when Rivas’ body was discovered and continued with several shows before cancelling Wednesday’s Seattle concert. According to a previous statement, the singer has been “cooperating” with authorities throughout their investigation. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest, nor has he faced any criminal charges.

Withered: Marcescence was set to feature 15 new songs with collaborations from Hannah Bahng, Malcolm Todd, RealestK, Keshi, and Julia Wolf. “Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby,” D4vd wrote in his Instagram post. “This is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn’t lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all.”