D4vd proceeded with a scheduled performance while authorities investigated a severely decomposed body found in a Tesla registered to the platinum-selling artist.

The 20-year-old singer performed at the Fillmore Minneapolis as part of his Withered world tour. Fan footage showed him tossing Labubus to the crowd and performing his hit collaboration “Crashing” with Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis.

D4vd did not address the ongoing death investigation during the show, according to social media posts from attendees.

Rolling Stone confirmed that d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was notified of the investigation and is “cooperating” with authorities.

The discovery came after reports of a “foul odour” led to the examination of the impounded vehicle at a tow yard on the southern edge of Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that the victim was a female measuring 5 feet 2 inches tall, described as “severely decomposed” in the official report, which stated the victim “appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

According to the medical examiner’s report, the advanced state of decomposition means officials were unable to determine the victim’s age, race, ethnicity, or eye colour.

The Tesla had been towed from the upscale Bird Streets neighbourhood in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles Times. The LAPD confirmed the vehicle was registered to Burke.

Fashion brands Crocs and Hollister responded swiftly to the news, withdrawing their “Dream Drop” campaign that featured d4vd. “We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” the brands stated in a joint statement to Footwear News.

Burke rose to prominence in 2022 with singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me”, which gained significant traction on social media. His debut EP Petals to Thorns was released in May 2023, followed by The Lost Petals later that year. His debut album Withered was released in April 2025. The artist maintains a significant following of 3.7 million fans on TikTok.

D4vd’s North American tour dates continue through September, with his final scheduled show on September 20th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A European tour spanning the UK and Ireland is scheduled to follow in October and November.