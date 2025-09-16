California authorities have identified the victim discovered in a Tesla registered to musician D4vd, though next of kin notifications are yet to be completed.

“The decedent has been identified, but the legal next of kin notification is still pending. Information cannot be released until after the notification occurs,” a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner source told Rolling Stone.

Law enforcement sources revealed the victim was between 14 and 15 years old at the time of death. The suspected cause remains undetermined, with the Medical Examiner’s report noting the body was “severely decomposed” and had been “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

The victim was described as a female with wavy black hair and a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger reading “Shhh…” The decomposition prevented authorities from determining her age or ethnicity definitively.

New information suggests d4vd’s 2023 Tesla Model Y had been parked in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood for months before discovery. Sources in the Bird Streets area reported the vehicle moved between locations, with its final position on Bluebird Avenue occupied for approximately three weeks before being towed. Prior to that, residents spotted it parked several blocks south as far back as late May.

“It moved around,” one neighbourhood source stated. “It’s chilling.”

The body was discovered on September 8th after authorities responded to reports of a foul odour emanating from the impounded vehicle at a Los Angeles tow yard. The Tesla had been towed after being reported as abandoned and remained in the lot for several days before the discovery.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was notified of the investigation following the discovery. A spokesperson confirmed he is “cooperating” with authorities whilst continuing his Withered world tour. The 20-year-old artist has maintained his touring schedule throughout the investigation.

The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The Medical Examiner’s office continues processing evidence whilst the victim’s identity verification proceeds through proper channels.

D4vd’s Australian tour dates remain scheduled for December as part of his ongoing world tour, with no official statement regarding potential changes to the itinerary following the investigation developments.