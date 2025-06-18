Rising alt-pop powerhouse d4vd has added a second Brisbane show to the Australian leg of his ‘WITHERED’ 2025 World Tour, following overwhelming demand.

The newly announced date — Wednesday, December 3rd at Fortitude Music Hall — joins a nearly sold-out run that includes a headline slot at the iconic Sydney Opera House Forecourt and appearances at Spilt Milk Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dominic Fike and Doechii.

Tickets for the second Brisbane show are on sale now via Handsome Tours and Live Nation.

“This tour is about more than just the music,” d4vd said in a statement. “It’s about the community we’ve built — the ones that have grown with me and inspired this next chapter.”

That chapter includes his biggest headline shows in Australia yet, with venue capacities quadrupling since his first local run in 2024. His return marks a major step in the teenager’s rise — from triple j fave and Like A Version standout to global festival stages like Coachella and support slots for SZA.

The ‘WITHERED’ tour arrives in support of d4vd’s debut album of the same name, a 15-track concept record tracing the metaphorical lifespan of a rose through love, heartbreak, and creative rebirth. The LP builds on the success of his breakout single “Romantic Homicide”, which has since gone multi-platinum and racked up hundreds of millions of streams.

Joining d4vd on select Australian dates are Korean-Australian singer Hannah Bahng and rising Brisbane poet and performer Them and I, further underscoring the artist’s community-first ethos. Fans can expect an immersive show shaped by d4vd’s hands-on vision, from visuals and set design to the emotional arc of each night.

The album (available to buy/stream now) features recent singles “What Are You Waiting for” and “Crashing” (featuring Kali Uchis), plus fan-favourite “Feel It”, which appeared on Season 2 of Amazon’s hit animated series Invincible.

d4vd 2025 Australian Tour

Wednesday, December 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (NEW DATE)

Thursday, 4th December

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, December 6th

Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat

Sunday, December 7th

Spilt Milk Festival, Perth

Monday, December 8th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Wednesday, December 10th

Melbourne Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, December 13th

Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra

Sunday, December 14th

Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast