d4vd has dropped his heartfelt new single, “There Goes My Baby”, showcasing a mature perspective on love and loss.

The rising star’s new song marks a significant shift in his musical direction, featuring a stripped-back arrangement that highlights his vocal prowess and emotional depth. The song delves into the complexities of letting go and the personal growth that follows a painful breakup.

“This is a song I wrote about letting go of someone you love and letting them become their own person. Watching them become that person and realizing that you may have been the problem, but also being happy for the person they’ve become. It’s a mature view on losing someone to someone else,” d4vd says.

The release follows a successful period for d4vd, who has been captivating audiences worldwide with his genre-blending music. After a series of local performances, including sold-out headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, the US artist continues to impress with his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics.

In addition to his new single, d4vd has a busy year ahead with plans to release more music leading up to his highly anticipated debut album in 2024. His recent performances at major festivals and alongside notable artists like SZA have solidified his position as a notable up-and-coming artist in the music industry.

Critics have praised d4vd’s ability to connect with his audience through his music. Billboard noted that “d4vd’s star is officially on the rise,” while GQ hailed him as “the 18-year-old singer-songwriter taking Gen Z by storm with his paradigm-shifting music.”

At the start of the year, d4vd discussed his working relationship with The Kid Laroi. He appeared as a guest on the Aussie rapper’s debut album, The First Time, which was released last November.

“I was on a recording trip in LA and he texted me, ‘Yo are you in LA?’ I was starstruck, but I said, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’” d4vd told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “He said, ‘Pull up to the studio real quick. Have you listened to Elliot Smith? I’m working on my album right now, and I want to make an Elliot Smith song.’

“So we get in the studio and we’re bouncing ideas off each other, but nothing is working. We’re spitballing, have about four unfinished songs, and I ended up going home. A couple days later, he was like, ‘Yo, I think I got it,’ and he played me “The Line”. I went to the nearest studio and laid my verse down and sent it right back on the same day.”

d4vd’s “There Goes My Baby” is out now.