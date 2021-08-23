Following the homophobic rant controversy, DaBaby was pulled from a bunch of music festival line-ups.

In the aftermath of his homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, DaBaby was dropped from a number of festivals including Austin City Limits Festival, the iHeartRadio Music festival, and the Midtown Music Festival.

The backlash didn’t stop there though.

Many artists, both his collaborators and non-collaborators took aim at the rapper for his spread of misinformation on HIV/AIDS.

50 Cent did come to his defence, saying that he believes that DaBaby will “bounce back”.

The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper said, “He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training.”

And now as reported by Complex, the rapper has once again made the cut of an upcoming festival: Boosie Bash.

Boosie Bash is set to go down on August 28th at A.W. Mumford Stadium and is the brainchild of rapper Boosie Badazz, who supported DaBaby during the peak of the homophobic rant controversy.

Badazz took to an Instagram live to share his thoughts on the matter, where he had some controversial words of his own, even dragging Lil Nas X into his rant.

He said in the video, “Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool. Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

“If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too.”

Following the rant, Badazz’s Instagram account had been deactivated.

