A graphic video of DaBaby brutally beating the brother of his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh, has been circulating on social media.
The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is now allegedly under investigation over the event. A Rep for the LAPD confirmed with XXL that a report has been filed for assault with a deadly weapon and Baby was listed as the suspect.
It’s unclear what the physical alteration was over, but DaniLeigh and DaBaby have had a long running on and off relationship and share a child together. DaniLeigh took to Instagram Stories on February 7th to announce their most recent split.
“Officially single,” she wrote on the social media platform, along with a black heart emoji.
Shortly after the fight DaniLeigh addressed it on social media. “Lame as hell!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors … Lame and soooo sad!!!!” She has since deactivated her account.
For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.
Love Hip Hop?
Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more