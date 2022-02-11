The rep also said, “On 02/10/22, at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for an ambulance battery in the 19600 block of Ventura Boulevard. Officers met with the victim, who had left the location after the incident but had returned later around 3:30 a.m., to have a police report completed.”

He added: “victim stated he was at the location when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect. Victim was punched in the face by the suspect, then hit and kicked by numerous other suspects. Victim received injuries, but refused medical treatment.”

The viral video shows DaBaby, his crew and DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bill’s sliding down multiple bowling alleys while striking each other. It appears as though DaBaby threw the first punch. At one point Bill’s head is kicked while he is lying on the ground.

DaBaby can clearly spotted in the video and is seen throwing a punch at the very start of the clip. At the 36 second mark he can be seen walking toward the camera.