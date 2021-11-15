DaBaby is back in the news for the wrong reasons again, this time for getting involved in a fight on Instagram Live with DaniLeigh.

The rapper filmed DaniLeigh on Instagram Live while she was feeding their infant daughter, as per Complex. At one point, she appeared to hold up a pillow to prevent DaBaby from recording her and also questioned why he was even filming at all.

A series of statements from both DaBaby and DaniLeigh followed the Instagram Live, including one in which the rapper alleged that he was “beat on and yelled at and chased around.”

DaniLeigh said that she had been living with him for the past few months and on the evening of the Instagram Live he allegedly came into the room where she was feeding their child and surprisingly told her to leave.

“This all goes to say that this man is a fucking coward,” she said in one of her posts. Then in a video update, she said DaBaby “ain’t even been here this whole time that I’ve had this child.”

DaniLeigh questioned what she viewed as an inaccurate image that the rapper has painted of her online: “They think this is the type of girl that I am. … No.” She also called him out for using their personal issues to promote his EP and tour.

Several other video updates followed, including one revealing that the police were called (see below). “DaBaby called the fucking cops on me,” she said. “Look at this shit. He wants me to get out of his house.”

It’s the latest controversy that DaBaby has become involved in this year. Back in July, he was criticised for his homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud festival set. Although he received support from Dave Chappelle and Kanye West, who invited him to one of his Donda listening events, DaBaby made several public apologies for his words.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.