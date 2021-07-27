Against mounting backlash for his homophobic rant at a show, rapper DaBaby has defended himself on social media. So, yeah.

ICYMI, DaBaby has found himself in some hot water following his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival. Not only is he being called out for bringing out and performing with Tory Lanez — whom Megan Thee Stallion accused of shooting her in the foot last year — right after Stallion’s set, but he is also facing backlash for a homophobic rant during his performance.

Now, DaBaby has doubled down against his ‘haters’ and taken to social media to defend himself.

Calling those who called him out for his comments ‘bitter bitches’, DaBaby accused the internet of ‘twistin’ up my motherfuckin’ words’. He also claimed that watching clips from a show was not enough to give people context.

“What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you niggas on the internet, or you bitter bitches on the internet. It’s not y’all business. What I do for the live show is for the audience at the live show,” he claimed. “It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

Smh-worthy logic much?

Naturally, his defense hasn’t done much to improve the situation. Fans have rightfully called him out for his statement on the issue, and even Lil Nas X’s dad entered the chat. Nas’s father, Robert Stafford, posted pictures of DaBaby on his Instagram story, captioning them with the words: “Bruh sit down you had your time.”

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

Last weekend, during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, DaBaby called out to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rant invited intense backlash on the internet, with some fans also petitioning to have DaBaby removed from Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ remix. Some — cough, cough T.I. — defended the rapper.

