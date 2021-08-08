It seems that DaBaby has deleted his homophobic rant apology from Instagram.

The rapper made an apology post, where he apologised for the “triggering” comments that he made.

DaBaby wrote, “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.”

He continued, “Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

As reported by NME, while that Instagram post has since been deleted from the platform, his apology on Twitter still remains, where the ‘Suge’ rapper acknowledged his insensitivity.

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset,” he tweeted.

“What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Before DaBaby had issued apologies, he actually took to social media to double down on his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival, where he denied the fact that his comments were prejudiced.

Among the many things he said, that everyone who wasn’t at the festival “digested” his rant wrong.

He said, “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March. I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT.”

It has now been a few weeks since DaBaby caught the world off guard with his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival, where he exclaimed: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

“Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

