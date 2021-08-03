Following his homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival, DaBaby has been dropped from the lineups of more festivals.

In the aftermath of his homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, DaBaby has been dropped from the lineups of the Austin City Limits Festival, the iHeartRadio Music festival, and the Midtown Music Festival.

Issuing statements on social media, ACL Festival and Midtown Music announced that DaBaby will no longer be making an appearance.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Midtown Music Festival. Lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZBZGwda4rw — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 3, 2021 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

iHeartRadio Fest also confirmed the same in another statement to Rolling Stone.

The backlash against DaBaby over his homophobic rant — and the subsequent defense of the same — keeps mounting. The rapper has also been let go from appearances at Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, The Governors Ball in New York City, Parklife Festival (Manchester), and the Can’t Wait: Live! benefit concert.

The rapper’s comments also invited criticism from the likes of Elton John, Dua Lipa, Questlove, and Madonna, who said that his comments made her want “to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance.”

This comes shortly after the rapper issued another apology on social media, this one more somber and accountable than his previous two.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I need was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging.” he wrote.

Saying that he appreciated all those who reached out with ‘wisdom, education and resources’, he apologized to the LGBT+ community for his ‘hurtful and triggering comments’ and for his ‘misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS’.

You can read more on this topic over at the Hip-Hop Observer.