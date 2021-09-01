In a new freestyle-rap to WizKid’s ‘Essence,’ DaBaby referenced Rolling Loud and claimed people tried to ‘assassinate’ his character.

Ever since the Rolling Loud controversy, it seems like DaBaby has been going one step forward, two steps backward. The rapper appeared to once again address his homophobic remarks in a new offering, a freestyle rap over WizKid and Tems’ song, ‘Essence’.

Despite not referring to the controversy explicitly, DaBaby spoke about the backlash he received shortly after his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival.

“I just feel like, you know, when situations like this present themselves, man, And people try to, you know, assassinate your character, man/ And assassinate who you are, man/ And everything you put that hard work in for, man/ Sometimes you gotta demonstrate, you know, that’s how I came here/ And I don’t mind demonstratin,” he said on the song.

Elsewhere, he was a bit more direct with his clap backs: “Tell me how the fuck it feel to follow behind a followin’-ass n**** on a computer, n****/ All of y’all some sheep-ass n*****, these n***** gullible.”

This seems like a direct recall to one of his earliest apologies about the issue, where he claimed that people had taken a few-seconds-long clip out of context, and that whatever happened at his shows was between him and his fans.

The timing of the release, however, also feels ironic, since it was only yesterday that GLAAD announced in a press release that the rapper had attended a meeting with several HIV and LGBTQ+ organisations, and seemed ‘genuinely engaged’ in the conversations.

The release also said that the rapper “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”

DaBaby also apologised for his comments in August after sustained backlash and a wake of cancelled performances.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he said on Instagram.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I need was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging.” he said at the time.

