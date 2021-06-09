DaBaby has claimed that other rappers are “scared” to work with him because he’s “the best”.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, DaBaby declared that he is the “best mf rapper” going around.

“Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these n***as LIE about,” he wrote.

“I’m him frfr. If a n***a ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n***as just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

Although it’s unclear if DaBaby was throwing shade at anyone in particular, his comments about what other rappers “lie about” come after he was reportedly connected to a shooting in Miami.

As reported by Complex, a member of DaBaby’s entourage, Wisdom Awute, was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a fireman over the shooting earlier this month. Awute allegedly shot a man in the calf following a verbal altercation.

According to HotNewHipHop, DaBaby was questioned by authorities about his connection to the attack but was later released.

The incident wasn’t his first run-in with the law, as he was reportedly arrested for possession of a loaded firearm back in January.

On top of that, he was also arrested on a battery charge in January 2020 following an altercation with a music promoter over payment for a performance.

That arrest came weeks after he was arrested for marijuana possession, leading to accusations of racial profiling and an internal affairs investigation into whether the officers involved followed proper procedure. DaBaby was ultimately issued a citation.

Check out the Instagram story from DaBaby about being “the best”: