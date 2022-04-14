A shooting has occurred on rapper DaBaby’s property, with an alleged intruder being treated for injuries, it has been reported.

The incident reportedly occurred this evening at 7:45 p.m. with police revealing that they responded to a residence after receiving a call about a shooting.

“Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the press release from the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”

Someone who allegedly trespassed on #DaBaby's property is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot. pic.twitter.com/iC2n6SxPIK — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 14, 2022

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time,” it continued.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.

“A call came into Iredell County 911 reporting that a subject had been shot on the property of rapper Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk,” they stated, adding that the shooting took place “near the football field on the property.”

The person who was injured was said to have allegedly “trespassed onto the property.”

It’s not the first time DaBaby’s been in the headlines for such events.

Back in 2018, the Charlotte rapper was taken into custody after shooting and killing a man who he alleged attempted to rob him in a Walmart based in Huntersville, North Carolina.

DaBaby addressed the shooting in an obscenity-laced video shared on YouTube, saying he was in the store Monday shopping with his two children, ages 1 and 5, and their mother when someone pulled a gun and “tried to take my life.”

“Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit (and) me,” DaBaby says in the video. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing… But two (people) walk down on you and your whole…family, threatening ya’ll, whip out (a gun) on ya’ll, let me see what ya’ll going to do.”

