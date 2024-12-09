Damiano David is heading to Australia next year as part of his 2025 global tour.

The Måneskin frontman will play two shows down under—Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, October 22nd, and Melbourne’s The Forum on Friday, October 24th.

Speaking on the tour announcement, David said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever world tour as a solo artist. I can’t wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we’re all about to go on together. See you out there!”

Fans can register for presale access at damianodavidofficial.com, with presales starting Wednesday, December 11rg, at 1 am local time. Tickets go on general sale on Monday, December 16th, at 10am local time.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of David’s latest single, “Born With A Broken Heart”, part of his solo project. This track follows his earlier release, “Silverlines”, and gives fans another glimpse of what’s to come.

David recently performed both tracks live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his solo TV debut and offering a taste of what fans can expect from his shows.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and powerful vocals, David rose to fame as the lead singer of Måneskin, who took the global music scene by storm. In 2023, the band sold out arenas across Australia, earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and made history as the first Italian band to break onto the global stage in such a big way.

For ticket details and updates, head to damianodavidofficial.com

Damiano David Australia Tour Dates 2025

General tickets on sale Monday, December 16th at 10am local time

Wednesday, October 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, October 24th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC