Dust off ya Clarks because a Britpop renaissance is nigh. Damon Albarn has revealed that he’s keen to play more shows with Blur in the future.

The last time the band performed together extensively was in support of their 2015 record, The Magic Whip, playing their final show at Abu Dhabi’s Grand Prix in November 2015.

In a recent interview with MusicWeek, Albarn was asked whether the band had hung up their boots for good.

“I really hope not,” he replied. “I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

Check out ‘Parklife’ by Blur:

Damon Albarn is currently in the thick of releasing new music under his Gorillaz project.

Since January, Gorillaz has been releasing singles as part of their Song Machine series. The band have unveiled collaborations with slowthai and Slaves on ‘momentary bliss, Fatoumata Diawara on ‘Désolé’, Peter Hook and Georgia on ‘Aries’, Skepta and Tony Allen on ‘How Far’, Octavian on ‘Friday 13th’, ScHoolboy Q on ‘PAC-Man’ and Robert Smith on ‘Strange Timez.’

Last week, it was unveiled that those songs will feature in a new full-length release, Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, set to arrive on Friday, October 23rd.

Strange Timez will feature as-yet-unreleased collaborations with St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John, EarthGang, and GoldLink. Find the tracklist below.

1. “Strange Timez” (ft. Robert Smith)

2. “The Valley of the Pagans” (ft. Beck)

3. “The Lost Chord” (ft. Leee John)

4. “Pac-Man” (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” (ft. St Vincent)

6. “The Pink Phantom” (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. “Aries” (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. “Friday 13th” (ft. Octavian)

9. “Dead Butterflies” (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. “Désolé” (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. “Momentary Bliss” (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. “Opium” (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. “Simplicity” (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. “Severed Head” (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. “With Love to an Ex” (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. “MLS” (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)