Dan Sultan is going on a short but sweet East Coast tour.

Supported by Double J, the singer-songwriter will head perform at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on September 30th, Sydney’s City Recital Hall on October 13th, and Melbourne Recital Hall on October 21s (see full details below).

Sultan will be supported on the tour by rising star WILSN, who joined forces with Budjerah last month to cover Crowded House for Mushroom 50. The pair took on “Better Be Home Soon”, which was a huge hit for Crowded House in Australia.

To celebrate his tour announcement, Sultan has shared a new single, “Ringing In My Ears”, which was influenced by another famous singer-songwriter.

“”Ringing In My Ears” is a power song that began while driving through the hinterland of Northern NSW while listening to Father John Misty’s album Fear Fun,” Sultan explains.

“It’s about being in a beautiful place in life and enjoying the moments as they come and inevitably pass. It’s a lot of fun to play live and I love seeing the response from the audience. It’s really exciting.”

Dan Sultan is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Nali & Friends, Sultan’s first children’s album. Nali & Friends earned him the ARIA Award for Best Children’s Album that year.

You can listen to the track – and watch the accompanying music video – below.

Dan Sultan’s “Ringing In My Ears” is out now. His self-titled album is out August 18th.

Dan Sultan East Coast Tour

With special guest WILSN

Supported by Double J

Tickets available via dansultan.com

September 30th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

October 13th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

October 21st

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne, VIC