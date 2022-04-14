American rock band, Dance Gavin Dance, has officially lost their bass player and friend, Tim Feerick, as his passing was announced.

Dance Gavin Dance has announced that bass player, Tim Feerick, has passed away on their Twitter today, April 14th, 2022. Feerick died on Wednesday, April 13th, as the band revealed in their statement.

Dance Gavin Dance is a rock band formed out of Sacramento California in 2005 and consists of vocalists Tilian Pearson and Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.

Feerick played the bass guitar on Dance Gavin Dance’s newest album, last year’s Afterburner, and had maintained membership in the group for the past decade. He originally joined in 2009 but left the following year. He returned to the post-hardcore band in 2012, replacing the former bassist Eric Lodge.

In addition to Afterburner, Feerick also had credits on the Dance Gavin Dance efforts Artificial Selection (2018), Mothership (2016), Instant Gratification (2015), and Acceptance Speech (2013).

DGD did not give reason as to what Feerick’s cause of death was, as it is their prerogative. Tim Feerick’s age was unknown to the public at the time of his death. The bassist is survived by his wife, children, and many fans.

Regarding their upcoming tour dates, they said they would share updates “as soon as we have them.” The group was due to start a U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire this month.

For the group’s full statement, which was posted on Twitter, see our embedded post and transcription below.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night.

We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.

We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them.”