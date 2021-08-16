Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth has hinted that a future collaboration with Ed Sheeran is brewing.

During a recent conversation with The Sun, Ed Sheeran revealed that he was “really into death metal as a kid.” Admitting that although he’d “never thought about” exploring that sonic territory, it is “something I would not be opposed to creating”.

“I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” added Sheeran. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Following Sheeran’s comments, Dani Filth took to Instagram to throw down the gauntlet. “I’ll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. ‘Dracula’s Castle On The Hill’ anyone?” he wrote.

Dani Filth has since revealed that he and Ed Sheeran have been in contact, and are toying with the idea of making music together. “I’ve actually been emailing with him,” he revealed during a backstage interview with Kerrang! at Bloodstock Festival 2021.

“He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there. He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”

Filth elaborated: “I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it.

“Because obviously to his public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.”

Only time will tell whether any music will come from the unlikely meeting of minds.