Ed Sheeran has made a surprising admission in a new interview where he revealed he wouldn’t be opposed to creating a death metal album.

As a child, Sheeran was apparently quite the fan of the starkly different genre, which is a major a contrast to what we’re used to hearing from the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker.

Speaking to The Sun following the release of his new single ‘Bad Habits’, Sheeran told the publication that he “was really into death metal as a kid”.

“I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” Sheeran said. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Hearing about the nod from Sheeran through the grapevine, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth took to Instagram to give his two cents on the singer’s comments.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Filth wrote. “Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. ‘Dracula’s Castle On The Hill’ anyone?”

Either way, we’re totally here for Sheeran and his potential foray into the death metal scene.

It’s not the first time our favourite redhead has expressed interest in the genre. He was once spotted backstage at a Marilyn Manson concert in 2018, where he had a chat with Korn’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch.

The singer also appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2015 where he performed acoustic pop covers of heavy metal songs while spruiking a fake album titled Death Sheeran, which included a cover of ‘Break Stuff’ by Limp Bizkit.

