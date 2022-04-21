Daniel Johns has today released his hugely-anticipated second solo studio album FutureNever.

Released without any lead singles, the album is one of the Australian icon’s most arresting statements to date. “As an artist, I find myself getting bored quickly, so with this album I wanted to deliver an exciting record that feels like an adventure for the listener,” Johns says.

“I’ve stopped running from my past—I am here, I’m embracing it. In the FutureNever there are subtle and not so subtle hints to some of the worlds and characters I’ve created over the years. FutureNever is me at my best, but it’s not designed to be a ‘best of.'”

As for why he dropped an album in its entirety, Johns adds, “the music industry is chasing the next viral soundbite, I have no interest in that. I give people way more credit than that, I want to share a world that invites repeat listens and encourages discussion and analysis.”

It’s Johns’ first full-length solo record since 2015’s Talk, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. To celebrate the release of FutureNever, Johns was also recently announced as the latest cover artist of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ, gracing the cover of the April issue to coincide with the album’s release.

The release of FutureNever follows the success of Johns’ 2021 Spotify Original podcast Who Is Daniel Johns?, a detailed, documentary-style podcast that provided an unfiltered version of the artist’s life and music. It was an instant success, charting at number one in Australia for five consecutive weeks.

Fans can visit FutureNever.art, an interactive platform containing a selection of exclusive bundles and new merchandise.

Daniel Johns’ FutureNever is out now globally on all streaming platforms.

