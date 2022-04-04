Daniel Johns is the cover star for the new issue of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ, officially out today.

A musical icon for the majority of his life, Johns graces the cover of the April issue of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ as he enters the next chapter of an already storied career.

The 21-time ARIA Award winner cover appearance coincides with the release of the musician’s first solo album in seven years, the eagerly-anticipated FutureNever.

Johns is nothing but frank in the cover feature. He reflects on the unexpected success of his Who is Daniel Johns? podcast, saying “in Australia, I’m kind of famous, so I kind of expected something. I assumed something would happen, but I didn’t expect the round of applause I got.”

He clears the air about his past and present, discussing what fuels his art. “I write music because I’m trying to figure out ways to get the shapes in my head into a sonic form,” Johns says. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop because I don’t think I’ll ever get what I want.”

He also plunges headfirst into FutureNever: “Some people are going to be perplexed because it’s not an experience of a record that I’ve ever done before. It’s more a collection of stuff that I’ve been doing while everyone thought I was dormant.”

Johns is also upfront about the possibility of ever performing live again. “I’m 95% sure that it’s never again,” he explains. “I never said ‘No, never again’, because it’s not healthy; you’ve said it and now you can’t. It’s like putting yourself in jail. But I have absolutely no fucking way to think in my head that that’s something I would want to do.”

An expansive and vulnerable discussion of one of Australia’s most celebrated creative minds, Johns’ cover feature is an unmissable read.

If you want to get your hands on the new issue of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ, you can sign up for a subscription at the link below.