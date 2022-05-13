Daniel Johns’ continued successes with his second solo album FUTURENEVER keep coming. Seven years after his first solo album Talk made it to #2, his new album has taken out the top spot on the ARIA chart.

Since its release three weeks ago, FUTURENEVER has been climbing the ARIA ladder. It debuted at #2 on digital and streams alone. In its second week, the album reached #1 on the ARIA Australian Artist Chart. And, this week, it’s hit number one on ARIA Official Album Chart.

“I’m genuinely shocked and completely humbled to hear the news that FutureNever is #1 on the ARIA Official Album Chart particularly in the 3rd week of release,” Johns said of the feat.

He added: “I’ve been working so hard on myself over the last 7 weeks that I’ve been a little disconnected from the activity around the album. I believe in this album so much and I cannot convey the level of gratitude I have for the people who are supporting the music in such profound ways. Thank you from the bottom of my heart- I love and miss you all.”

The latest result is Johns’ sixth album to reach number one of the ARIA charts. It joins five Silverchair releases Frogstomp (1995), Freak Show (1997), Neon Ballroom (1999), Diorama (2002), Young Modern (2007).

John’s released FUTURENEVER on April 22nd, and without any lead singles, it was one of the musician’s most arresting statements to date.

“As an artist, I find myself getting bored quickly, so with this album I wanted to deliver an exciting record that feels like an adventure for the listener,” Johns sad of the release.

He added, “I’ve stopped running from my past—I am here, I’m embracing it. In the FutureNever there are subtle and not so subtle hints to some of the worlds and characters I’ve created over the years. FutureNever is me at my best, but it’s not designed to be a ‘best of.’”

Daniel Johns’ FutureNever is out now globally on all streaming platforms.

Stream Daniel Johns’ FutureNever below: